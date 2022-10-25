Nykaa shares fall below IPO issue price; Delhivery trades near 52-week low1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 12:23 PM IST
- Nykaa shares got listed in November last year and the stock has declined more than 52% since its market debut
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as much 2% to ₹1,120 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session, dropping below their initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹1,125. Meanwhile, another new age stock Delhivery was trading near its 52-week low level of ₹377, trading much below its issue price of ₹487.