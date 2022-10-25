Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as much 2% to ₹1,120 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's early trading session, dropping below their initial public offering (IPO) issue price of ₹1,125. Meanwhile, another new age stock Delhivery was trading near its 52-week low level of ₹377, trading much below its issue price of ₹487.

Nykaa shares got listed in November last year and the stock has declined more than 52% since its market debut. Nykaa's IPO was subscribed 81.78, mainly helped by huge interest from institutional investors. The price range for the offer was ₹1,085-1,125 per share. Delhivery, the largest fully-integrated logistics services player in India, had raised ₹5,235 crore in its IPO in May. The issue was subscribed 1.63 times.

In its quarterly business update to its shareholders, Delhivery shared concerns over “high levels of inflation, with average user spends and total active shoppers remaining flat or lower during the ongoing festive season".

Other tech stocks, including Paytm, Zomato, Nykaa, PB Fintech–which went public last year, have also had a tough months so far on the stock market and have already fallen below issue price.

Decoding the reason behind the fall in these stocks, Deepak Shenoy of CapitalMind in a tweet on Tuesday said “Delhivery, Nykaa and policy bazaar are falling in terms of stock price for only one reason I think. Massive supply coming after lockins open. Even Zomato had a scare which saw massive sales earlier this year. This will affect all IPOs which had big pre ipo investors."

"For IPOs that were last November, lockin was a year. For IPOs earlier this year it was 6 months. Essentially once lockins open (Nov) then many of the pre-ipo investors will want to sell. Some *have* to sell," he added.

Earlier this month, Nykaa announced that its board has approved the issuance of bonus equity shares of the company in the ratio of 1:5 i.e., the company will issue bonus of 5 shares for every 1 share held as on the record date. The company has fixed Thursday, November 03, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of determining members eligible for Bonus equity shares.