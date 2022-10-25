Nykaa shares fall below IPO issue price; Delhivery trades near 52-week low

Nykaa shares got listed in November last year and the stock has declined more than 52% since its market debut. Nykaa's IPO was subscribed 81.78, mainly helped by huge interest from institutional investors. The price range for the offer was ₹1,085-1,125 per share. Delhivery, the largest fully-integrated logistics services player in India, had raised ₹5,235 crore in its IPO in May. The issue was subscribed 1.63 times.