Nykaa share price falls on large trade deal buzz in the market

The stock opened lower at ₹152.95 versus a closing price of ₹155.10 on the previous day, but reversed the losses to trade higher at ₹156.65 soon. The stock was not able to sustain the gains though as again slipped in the red. At the time of writing this copy, the share price was trading 2.4% lower at ₹151.40 on BSE. Data on exchange website showed 4,60,428 shares traded on the bourse.