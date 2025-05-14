Nykaa share price gains over 3% following inclusion in MSCI Global Standard Index; inflows worth $172 million expected

Nykaa share price jumped over 3% after global index provider MCSI announced the stock’s inclusion in its Global Standard Index. Nykaa shares rallied as much as 3.44% to ₹204.35 apiece on the BSE.

FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of the fashion and beauty e-tailer Nykaa, has been added to the MSCI India Index, a component of the broader MSCI Global Standard Index. The inclusion was part of MSCI’s May index rebalancing, announced on May 14.

In addition to Nykaa, Coromandel International has also been added to the index. However, Coromandel shares declined over 4% during Wednesday’s trading session.

MSCI stated that no deletions were made from the index in this review. The changes will be effective from the close of trading on May 30, 2025.

Estimated Passive Inflows According to JM Financial, Nykaa is expected to witness passive inflows of approximately $172 million due to its inclusion in the MSCI Standard Index. Coromandel International is projected to attract inflows of $216 million.

Additionally, Cipla, Indus Towers, Grasim Industries, and Infosys have seen an increase in their weightage within the MSCI Standard Index. Estimated inflows from this weight adjustment are as follows:

Cipla: $33 million

Indus Towers: $36 million

Grasim Industries: $17 million

Infosys: $85 million

Nykaa Share Price Outlook Nykaa share price is forming a 30-week-long rounding bottom on the weekly chart, but the setup lacks strength due to weak volume — indicating limited institutional participation, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“Nykaa share price action also lacks a clean pivot breakout, making the pattern less reliable. Despite the structural hint of a potential base, the move appears rough and lacks conviction. If Nykaa stock manages to sustain upward, it may still head toward the ₹230 level, but traders should approach with caution and wait for clearer confirmation,” Jain said.

Nykaa Share Price Performance Nykaa share price has delivered strong short- to medium-term performance, gaining 10% over the past month and 17% in the last three months. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Nykaa stock price is up 20%, with a 17% return over the past year and an impressive 60% gain over the last two years. However, despite these recent gains, Nykaa share price remains down 10% over a three-year period.

At 11:20 AM, Nykaa share price was trading 0.18% higher at ₹197.90 apiece on the BSE.

