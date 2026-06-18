Nykaa share price hits 52-week high, rises 8% during intraday trading

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, surged 8% to hit a fresh 52-week high on Thursday, 18 June, after the beauty and fashion retailer unveiled its FY30 growth roadmap at its Annual Investor Day 2026.

The company outlined an ambitious vision to build a beauty and lifestyle business with a gross merchandise value (GMV) exceeding $5 billion by FY30, backed by strong growth across its core segments.

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Nykaa expects its flagship beauty business to deliver two- to three-fold revenue growth over the next five years, with EBITDA margins expanding into the healthy double-digit territory. The company said this growth will be driven by disciplined execution, operating leverage and capital-efficient investments, which could help generate a return on capital employed (ROCE) of more than 40%.

In a stock exchange filing, Nykaa said it is targeting 2-3x revenue growth and 4-5x EBITDA growth by FY30, with margins expected to expand to the low- to mid-teens.

The company also sees significant growth opportunities in its owned brands portfolio under the House of Nykaa umbrella. The business is targeting a net sales value of more than ₹5,000 crore by FY30.

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"The next decade will be a defining one for India's lifestyle economy. As India moves towards becoming an $8-10 trillion economy by FY36, rising affluence, increasing digital adoption, and evolving consumer aspirations will drive higher discretionary spending across beauty, fashion and lifestyle categories," said Falguni Nayar, Executive Chairperson, Founder and CEO of Nykaa.

In the fashion segment, Nykaa aims to grow GMV by 3-3.5x by FY30 while progressing towards sustainable profitability, with EBITDA margins exceeding 10% in the long term. The company plans to drive growth through premium fashion offerings, curated destinations such as Hidden Gems, Global Store and Luxe, AI-led discovery and personalisation, and expansion into new lifestyle categories.

Nykaa's B2B platform, Superstore, which currently partners with over 200 brands and serves nearly 494,000 retailers across the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors, reported a GMV of ₹1,187 crore. The company plans to increase this amount nearly threefold to ₹3,500 crore by FY30 while expanding its network of retailers to over one million.

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For FY26, Nykaa's beauty segment achieved a GMV of ₹15,000 crore, while the fashion segment recorded a GMV of ₹4,954 crore. The House of Nykaa Beauty was responsible for a GMV of ₹2,788 crore. The company stated that these segments have seen tremendous growth over the past six years and now serve more than 45 million consumers across various categories.

Nykaa aims to substantially expand its physical presence, with a goal of exceeding 600 beauty stores by FY30, up from the current 313 stores across 99 cities. The retailer intends to connect with 100 million beauty consumers in the next five years as it fortifies its omnichannel presence throughout India.

Nykaa share price today Nykaa share price today opened at ₹282.50 apiece on the BSE, the stock to touched an intraday high of ₹303.75 per share, and an intraday low of ₹282.10 per share.

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According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock has witnessed a strong price and volume breakout after decisively moving above the ₹285 level, which had served as key resistance on two occasions over the past year.

"The stock is now trading in uncharted territory, confirming a strong continuation of the uptrend. The breakout from the consolidation phase indicates potential for further upside, with the next target placed around ₹325. Any pullback towards the ₹285 zone is likely to attract buying interest and should act as a strong support level," Bhosale said.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.