Nykaa share price: Shares of Nykaa, a beauty, wellness, and fashion products brand, gained nearly 3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, February 11, a day after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY25) results.
Nykaa share price opened at ₹171.85 against the previous close of ₹169.60 on the BSE today. The stock thereafter extended gains to hit the day's high of ₹174.60, up 2.94 per cent over the last close.
Retail player FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, reported healthy December quarter numbers after market hours on Monday, February 10.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures on Monday reported a 61.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25 to ₹26.12 crore against a profit of ₹16.18 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit surged 160.2 per cent against ₹10.04 crore in Q2FY25.
Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations saw a YoY rise of 26.74 per cent to ₹2,267.21 crore for Q3FY25 as against ₹1,788.80 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, the company's revenue rose 21 per cent.
Some experts hailed the company's stellar Q3 show and expressed faith that it is well-positioned to see healthy growth.
Anshul Jain, the head of research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, observed that FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a stellar Q3 performance with a 61 per cent YoY surge in profit after tax to ₹26 crore.
"Robust demand in the beauty and fashion segments contributed to strong topline growth. Nykaa's performance highlights its resilience in the evolving e-commerce, positioning it well for future expansion," said Jain.
On the technical front, the stock looks poised for growth.
Mahesh M Ojha, AVP of research at Hensex Securities, underscored that on the technical chart, Nykaa's share price looks poised for an upside move.
"An investor can buy Nykaa shares in the ₹167 to ₹169 per share range for the near-term target of ₹185 and ₹200. However, they must maintain the stop loss below ₹158 while taking a fresh position in the script. Nykaa shareholders can also hold the scrip by maintaining a trailing stop loss below ₹158 apiece," said Ojha.
Read all market-related news here
Read more stories by Nishant Kumar
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.