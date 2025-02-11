Mint Market

Nykaa share price: Is this a stock to buy after Q3 results 2025? EXPLAINED

Nykaa shares gained 3% in intra-day trade following a robust Q3FY25 report. FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a 61.43% YoY net profit increase to 26.12 crore and a 26.74% rise in revenue to 2,267.21 crore compared to the previous year.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Feb 2025, 09:09 AM IST
Nykaa share price: Is this a stock to buy after Q3 results 2025? EXPLAINED Photographer: Jerome Favre/Bloomberg

Nykaa share price: Shares of Nykaa, a beauty, wellness, and fashion products brand, gained nearly 3 per cent in trade on Tuesday, February 11, a day after the company reported its December quarter (Q3FY25) results.

Nykaa share price opened at 171.85 against the previous close of 169.60 on the BSE today. The stock thereafter extended gains to hit the day's high of 174.60, up 2.94 per cent over the last close.

Retail player FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the operator of the Nykaa brand, reported healthy December quarter numbers after market hours on Monday, February 10.

Nykaa Q3 result

FSN E-Commerce Ventures on Monday reported a 61.43 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25 to 26.12 crore against a profit of 16.18 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit surged 160.2 per cent against 10.04 crore in Q2FY25.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations saw a YoY rise of 26.74 per cent to 2,267.21 crore for Q3FY25 as against 1,788.80 crore in Q3FY24. Sequentially, the company's revenue rose 21 per cent.

Also Read | Nykaa Q3 Results 2025 Highlights: Net profit surges 61% YoY to ₹26 crore

Should you buy Nykaa stock after the Q3 result?

Also Read | Nykaa to continue investing in beauty business to drive customer acquisition

Some experts hailed the company's stellar Q3 show and expressed faith that it is well-positioned to see healthy growth.

Anshul Jain, the head of research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, observed that FSN E-Commerce Ventures reported a stellar Q3 performance with a 61 per cent YoY surge in profit after tax to 26 crore.

"Robust demand in the beauty and fashion segments contributed to strong topline growth. Nykaa's performance highlights its resilience in the evolving e-commerce, positioning it well for future expansion," said Jain.

On the technical front, the stock looks poised for growth.

Mahesh M Ojha, AVP of research at Hensex Securities, underscored that on the technical chart, Nykaa's share price looks poised for an upside move.

"An investor can buy Nykaa shares in the 167 to 169 per share range for the near-term target of 185 and 200. However, they must maintain the stop loss below 158 while taking a fresh position in the script. Nykaa shareholders can also hold the scrip by maintaining a trailing stop loss below 158 apiece," said Ojha.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 

