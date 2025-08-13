Nykaa share price jumps 5% as Q1 profit surges 79% YoY. Is it a stock to buy?

Nykaa share price: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, jumped over 5% in intraday deals on Wednesday, August 13, following a sharp surge in the net profit for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Nykaa's share price reached the day's high of ₹215.95 apiece, up 5.36% against the previous closing price of ₹204.95. With today's jump, Nykaa stock edged closer to its 52-week high level of ₹229.90, touched on August 23, 2024.
Nykaa, after market hours on Tuesday, posted a 79% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹24.47 crore for the three months ended June 2025. The company had posted a net profit of ₹13.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.
Total income rose to ₹2,164.27 crore in the quarter under review, compared with ₹1,753.44 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.
The growth was driven largely by its beauty vertical, with a 24% increase, while the fashion segment also reported substantial growth of 15%.
Brokerages remain bullish on Nykaa stock after a robust performance in the first quarter of FY26, and retained 'Buy' ratings on the counter.
Nykaa reported a decent set of Q1FY26 numbers, with revenue at ₹21.5 bn (+23.4% YoY), in line with consensus estimates, said Nuvama Institutional Equityies, while BPC/Fashion reported NSV growth of 25%/20% YoY.
“EBITDA margin expanded 100 bps YoY to 6.5%, slightly below the consensus estimate of 6.8%. PAT came in at INR 245 mn, lower than the consensus estimate of INR 328 mn,” the brokerage added.
The brokerage models ~20% GMV growth, with margin expansion driven by narrowing losses in Fashion and eB2B; however, it cut earnings estimates for FY26E/FY27E by 10%/12%, primarily due to a higher tax assumption. It continues to value Nykaa using a DCF-based approach, with an unchanged target price of ₹235 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.
Meanwhile, JM Financial said that continuing with the recent trend, Nykaa reported another quarter of robust growth, with the Fashion segment also participating, finally.
“Overall, the company reported 23% YoY growth in revenue to reach ₹21.6 bn, with EBITDA margin reaching 6.5% (flat QoQ, +100 bps YoY). With core BPC continuing to improve profitability, along with a decline in losses in Fashion and eB2B, we expect the company to see accelerated consolidated EBITDA margin improvement,” the brokerage added.
It retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Nykaa stock with a June 2026 target price of ₹260.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.