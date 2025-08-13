Nykaa share price jumps 5% as Q1 profit surges 79% YoY. Is it a stock to buy?

Nykaa share price: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of fashion and beauty retailer Nykaa, jumped over 5% in intraday deals on Wednesday, August 13, following a sharp surge in the net profit for the April-June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Nykaa's share price reached the day's high of ₹215.95 apiece, up 5.36% against the previous closing price of ₹204.95. With today's jump, Nykaa stock edged closer to its 52-week high level of ₹229.90, touched on August 23, 2024.

Nykaa Q1 Results: PAT jumps 79% YoY Nykaa, after market hours on Tuesday, posted a 79% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹24.47 crore for the three months ended June 2025. The company had posted a net profit of ₹13.64 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Total income rose to ₹2,164.27 crore in the quarter under review, compared with ₹1,753.44 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, Nykaa said in a regulatory filing.

The growth was driven largely by its beauty vertical, with a 24% increase, while the fashion segment also reported substantial growth of 15%.

Nykaa: Is it a good stock to buy? Brokerages remain bullish on Nykaa stock after a robust performance in the first quarter of FY26, and retained 'Buy' ratings on the counter.

Nykaa reported a decent set of Q1FY26 numbers, with revenue at ₹21.5 bn (+23.4% YoY), in line with consensus estimates, said Nuvama Institutional Equityies, while BPC/Fashion reported NSV growth of 25%/20% YoY.

“EBITDA margin expanded 100 bps YoY to 6.5%, slightly below the consensus estimate of 6.8%. PAT came in at INR 245 mn, lower than the consensus estimate of INR 328 mn,” the brokerage added.

The brokerage models ~20% GMV growth, with margin expansion driven by narrowing losses in Fashion and eB2B; however, it cut earnings estimates for FY26E/FY27E by 10%/12%, primarily due to a higher tax assumption. It continues to value Nykaa using a DCF-based approach, with an unchanged target price of ₹235 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating.

Meanwhile, JM Financial said that continuing with the recent trend, Nykaa reported another quarter of robust growth, with the Fashion segment also participating, finally.

“Overall, the company reported 23% YoY growth in revenue to reach ₹21.6 bn, with EBITDA margin reaching 6.5% (flat QoQ, +100 bps YoY). With core BPC continuing to improve profitability, along with a decline in losses in Fashion and eB2B, we expect the company to see accelerated consolidated EBITDA margin improvement,” the brokerage added.

It retained a ‘Buy’ rating on Nykaa stock with a June 2026 target price of ₹260.