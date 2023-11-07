Nykaa share price jumps 5% post Q2 results; brokerages raise target price on stock
Nykaa share price surged nearly 5% on Tuesday's trade after the online beauty and fashion retailer posted 50% jump in its consolidated net profit as compared to year-ago period.
Fsn E-Commerce Ventures news: Nykaa share price surged nearly 5% on Tuesday's trade after the online beauty and fashion retailer posted 50% jump in its consolidated net profit as compared to year-ago period. The company reported a strong Q2FY24, with a notable recovery in fashion growth following a lacklustre Q1FY24, according to analysts. A small adjustment to the cost base was required to achieve it. Nykaa share price today opened at ₹151 apiece on BSE. On Monday, ahead of company's Q2 results, Nykaa shares surged 4.9%.
