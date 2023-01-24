Nykaa share price jumps about 7% as company appoints a new CFO1 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:45 PM IST
- The stock opened marginally higher at ₹125.50 versus previous close of ₹124.75 and continued to gain to reach a high of ₹134.20, but pared some gains later
The share price of Nykaa parent, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, jumped nearly 7%, or ₹8.50, to ₹132.70 a day after the company announced the appointment of P Ganesh as its Chief Financial Officer.
