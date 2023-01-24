Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Nykaa share price jumps about 7% as company appoints a new CFO

Nykaa share price jumps about 7% as company appoints a new CFO

1 min read . 01:45 PM ISTLivemint, Edited By Rakshita Madan
The stock opened marginally higher at 125.50 versus previous close of 124.75 and continued to gain to reach a high of 134.20, but pared some gains later

  • The stock opened marginally higher at 125.50 versus previous close of 124.75 and continued to gain to reach a high of 134.20, but pared some gains later

The share price of Nykaa parent, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, jumped nearly 7%, or 8.50, to 132.70 a day after the company announced the appointment of P Ganesh as its Chief Financial Officer.

The share price of Nykaa parent, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, jumped nearly 7%, or 8.50, to 132.70 a day after the company announced the appointment of P Ganesh as its Chief Financial Officer.

Ganesh is a successor of Arvind Agarwal who resigned in November last year.

Ganesh is a successor of Arvind Agarwal who resigned in November last year.

The stock opened marginally higher at 125.50 versus previous close of 124.75 and continued to gain to reach a high of 134.20, but pared some gains later.

The stock opened marginally higher at 125.50 versus previous close of 124.75 and continued to gain to reach a high of 134.20, but pared some gains later.

The company's share price has been in the news attracting criticism from investors over its's IPO valuations due to the fall in the stock since its listing as pre-IPO investors sold stakes after expiry of mandatory lock-in.

The company's share price has been in the news attracting criticism from investors over its's IPO valuations due to the fall in the stock since its listing as pre-IPO investors sold stakes after expiry of mandatory lock-in.

Read all market-related stories here

Read all market-related stories here

The stock fell for eight consecutive sessions until January 24. On Monday, Nykaa shares closed at 124.75 apiece down by 1.96% on BSE.

The stock fell for eight consecutive sessions until January 24. On Monday, Nykaa shares closed at 124.75 apiece down by 1.96% on BSE.

The company's share price hit a 52-week low of 120.75 on January 23, 2023 and a 52-week high of 332.30 on January 24, 2022.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The company's share price hit a 52-week low of 120.75 on January 23, 2023 and a 52-week high of 332.30 on January 24, 2022.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

Nykaa is yet to announce its third-quarter results for FY23. In Q2FY23, the company posted a multi-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at 5 crore as compared to 1 crore in the same period a year ago.

Nykaa is yet to announce its third-quarter results for FY23. In Q2FY23, the company posted a multi-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at 5 crore as compared to 1 crore in the same period a year ago.

 

 

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP