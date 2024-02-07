Nykaa share price jumps nearly 6% after Q3 results; Should you buy the stock?
Nykaa reported a net profit of ₹16.2 crore in the quarter ended December 2023, a rise of 98% from ₹8.2 crore in the year-ago period, driven by strong demand during the festival and wedding seasons.
Nykaa share price jumped nearly 6% in early trade on Wednesday after the company reported strong Q3 results with net profit nearly doubling. Nykaa shares rallied as much as 5.95% to ₹170.05 apiece on the BSE.
