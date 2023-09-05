Nykaa share price may see 55% more upside; a strong play on India’s secular BPC growth, says JM Financial1 min read 05 Sep 2023, 03:42 PM IST
Nykaa remains the go-to BPC platform with Nykaa shoppers also spending significantly higher and transacting across more categories. Amazon and Myntra emerged as the two other platforms of significance in participants’ beauty shopping.
Nykaa share price may see 55% more upside in the next twelve months, according to brokerage firm JM Financial. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, and has set a target price of ₹210 per share.
