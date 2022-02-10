Shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures, which operates under the Nykaa brand, plunged over 4% in Thursday's early deals to ₹1,780 apiece on the BSE after announcing its Q3FY22 results on Wednesday. The stock is down over 14% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far .

The cosmetics-to-fashion retailer reported about a 57% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹29 crore in the third quarter ended December 2021 as compared to ₹68.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

“If we talk about the Q3 earnings of Nykaa then it looks good because there is strong sales growth with decent gross margin however profit down because of high marketing expenses. It is one of the few new-age business companies which is profitable therefore investors like to invest in this stock despite expensive valuations," said Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd.

Technically, Meena said that the stock is trying to create a base in the 1700-1600 zone while the 2000 level will act as a critical hurdle therefore 1700-2000 is a well-defined trading band for time being and any decisive move from this band will dictate the further direction of the market.

Nykaa's consolidated revenue from operations during October-December 2021 increased about 36% to ₹1,098 crore, from ₹807.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated GMV (gross merchandise value) of Nykaa grew 26% sequentially on a quarter-on-quarter basis and 49 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹2043.5 crore in the December 2021 quarter.

Founded in 2012 by former investment banker Falguni Nayar, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd also has its owned manufactured brand products under its two business verticals -- Nykaa and Nykaa Fashion.

Sumeet Bagadia of Choice Broking expects the weakness in Nykaa stock is most likely to continue and believes correction possible to happen.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

