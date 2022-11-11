Nykaa share price rebounds from 52-week lows. Should you buy now?2 min read . Updated: 11 Nov 2022, 12:11 PM IST
Nykaa share price: After hitting 52-week low of ₹162.50 on NSE on Thursday session, shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd bounced back strongly in early morning deals on Friday. Nykaa share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of ₹224.45 apiece on NSE, near 20 per cent higher from its Thursday close price of ₹188.25 per share.