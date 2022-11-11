Nykaa share price rebounds from 52-week lows. Should you buy now?

Speaking on the reason for rise in Nykaa share price, Ravi Singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "After the end of one year lock-in for anchor investors of the company, market is in belief that big ticket sellers are gone and now the stock is trading at its lowest levels. This feeling got further fueled after buying of fresh stakes by FIIs like Norway's Norges Bank on account of Government Petroleum Fund and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus. However, the stock is still in base building mode and one should wait for the stock to phase out from its base building moves."

