Nykaa share price rises 2% after posting Q1 business update. Do you own?

Nykaa parent company FSN E-Commerce Ventures share price surged over 2 per cent to ₹202.87 apiece in Monday's trading session after the company posted the Q1 business update for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).

Advertisement

The stock opened at ₹200.90 per share in the early morning session today, July 7, as compared to the previous close of ₹198.23. Nykaa share price has given significant gains of 18 per cent in the last six months and 14.47 per cent in one year.

Nykaa Q1 FY26 business update In its Q1 FY26 business update, FSN E-Commerce Ventures stated that it had a strong start to FY26. The company expects its consolidated net revenue for the first quarter to grow at the lower end of the mid-20 per cent range.

Meanwhile, Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) growth is projected to exceed the mid-20 per cent range, reflecting sustained growth momentum over the past few quarters. GMV refers to the total value of products sold via e-commerce platforms.

Advertisement

“Nykaa’s Beauty vertical is expected to deliver GMV growth in higher mid-twenties. This was despite disruption on account of geo-political tensions that led to softer sentiment during the Q1’s Flagship Sale, causing some loss of business. The strong growth came on the back of solid performance across all businesses, including e-commerce platform, retail stores, eB2B distribution and the House of Nykaa brands. House of Nykaa brands continued its accelerated growth trajectory with strong performance of home-grown as well as acquired brands,” the company said in an exchange filing dated July 6.

It further informed the exchanges that its beauty vertical’s net revenue is expected to grow in the mid-twenties, similar to previous quarters.

“Nykaa’s Fashion vertical is expected to deliver GMV growth of mid-twenties, marking a strong improvement over the previous quarters. This performance was driven by improving traction in the core platform business, supported by an expanding assortment and robust customer acquisition,” it added.

Advertisement