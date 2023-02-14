Nykaa share price: Should you buy even as Q3 profit plunges 71%? What brokerages recommend
- Nykaa Q3 net profit plunged 71% to ₹8.48 crore while revenue rose over 33%
Beauty and fashion firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, reported about 71% slump in the net profit for the third quarter ended December 2022 of the current fiscal (Q3 FY23) at ₹8.4 crore as compared to ₹29 crore in the year ago quarter. Still, the company witnessed a 33% growth in revenue to ₹1,463 crore.
