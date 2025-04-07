Nykaa share price slumps over 9% despite promising Q4 FY2025 revenue growth

Nykaa share price slumped over 9% during Monday's trading session despite the omnichannel beauty and personal care brand reported sustained growth momentum in Q4 FY2025, with consolidated net revenue growth anticipated to be in the low to mid-twenties year-over-year. As a result, Nykaa's revenue growth for the entire financial year FY2025 is projected to reach similar levels in the mid-twenties, signifying steady growth across all quarters of FY2025.

According to the exchange filing, the growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) for the beauty sector is projected to significantly outperform the industry, reaching the low thirties.

Key factors contributing to this exceptional growth include ongoing investments in customer acquisition made over recent quarters, resulting in steady increases in order volume; robust retail performance bolstered by same-store sales growth (SSSG); and the accelerated expansion of the retail network, which saw the addition of 19 stores in Q4 FY2025.

Moreover, the House of Nykaa is experiencing growing success, driven by the strong performance of both its homegrown and acquired brands.

The company reported in an exchange filing that Nykaa’s Beauty segment has continued its strong performance from earlier quarters, achieving net revenue growth in the mid-twenties. The growth of GMV for the fashion segment is anticipated to be in the high teens, with an improvement in the core platform business compared to previous periods.

However, net revenue growth is projected to be lower due to the underwhelming performance of Nykaa Fashion's owned brands and a decrease in content-related activities in Q4 FY2025, which usually peaks during the third quarter.