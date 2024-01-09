Nykaa shares zoom over 8%, touch new 52-week high on strong Q3FY24 update; should you consider buying?
FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, saw its shares surge by 8.30% in today's intraday trade, reaching a new 52-week high of ₹191.60 apiece. This positive response from investors follows the release of the company's Q3FY24 business update on January 07.
