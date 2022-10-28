Nykaa shares again see vertical fall. What should investors do?

“With pre-IPO shareholders’ lock-in set to expire on Nov 10th, 2022, it will be crucial to see if these investors liquidate or continue to hold for further gains. While Nykaa is certainly a differentiated play but the fact that 12%+ shareholding is sitting on 100x returns might even be a reason enough for these investors to diversify their portfolio that might be overweight Nykaa. We also note that a majority of these investors did generate liquidity during the OFS and secondary sales prior to the IPO. Furthermore, 70% of the share capital that is getting unlocked belongs to patient capital such as HNIs and family offices, which might not be obliged to sell due to tenure of funds," said JMFinancial in a note.