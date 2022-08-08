Nykaa shares are down 44% from life-time high. Should you buy after Q1 results?

Nykaa shares have ascended in early morning deals after announcing over 33 per cent rise in consolidate net profit in Q1FY23. Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) today opened upside and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹1,473.65 apiece levels, logging near 2 per cent rise from its Friday close. However, the stock is still around 44 per cent lower from its life-time high of ₹2,573.70 on NSE. So, those positional investors who are looking for discounted buying after recent sell-off, they ight feel attracted to this internet stock.

