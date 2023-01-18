Nykaa shares crash to record low as stock continues to decline. Key levels to watch2 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2023, 10:24 AM IST
- Nykaa shares continued to decline with the stock falling to an all-time low at ₹123 apiece
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, continued to decline with the stock falling to an all-time low at ₹123 apiece, down more than 6% on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals. The scrip has been under pressure in the past few days and has plunged over 19% in the last five trading sessions as compared to nearly 2% rise in benchmark BSE Sensex during the period.
