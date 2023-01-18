“Nykaa share price chart pattern suggests lower top lower bottom formation and the stock has been continuously nosediving after giving breakdown at ₹160 apiece levels. The immediate support for the fashion retail stock is placed at ₹110 levels and it may hit double-digit figure if the current support is breached. Those who have this stock in their portfolio are advised to maintain strict stop loss at ₹110 and try to exit the position on any rebound caused by short covering," said Anuj Gupta, Vice President — Research at IIFL Securities.