Nykaa shares dip over 5% today, a day after stellar listing. Should you buy?
- Nykaa share price may further go down up to ₹2000 to ₹1800 levels, believe stock market experts
A day after stellar listing at near 79 per cent premium, Nykaa share price today dipped over 5 per cent in early morning deals. Nykaa shares today opened with an upside gap of ₹7.90 but soon witnessed profit-booking that led to slide in the e-commerce company stock. Nykaa shares hit intraday low of ₹2,043.75, which is more than 5 per cent lesser from its yesterday's close price of ₹2205.80 per shares.
According to stock market experts, this profit-booking may further continue and Nykaa share price may further go down up to ₹2000 to ₹1800 levels. They advised investors to either buy at around ₹1900 levels or start accumulating stocks in calibrated manner from now onwards.
Advising stock market investors to start accumulating Nykaa shares from now onwards; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Valuation could be a concern for Nykaa shares after a big listing gain. However, ₹2000 could act as a support level in the near term. It is difficult to buy after a big gain at opening however fresh investors can accumulate in parts where they can invest 25 per cent at current levels while if it witnesses any correction towards ₹1800 level then they can add more." Santosh Meena went on add that those who were playing for listing gain can keep a stop loss of ₹1950 and advised aggressive investors to hold this stock for the long term.
Unveiling one time investment strategy in Nykaa shares; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "This dip in Nykaa shares should be seen as profit-booking after strong listing and this may further continue for 1-2 trade sessions. Nykaa shares may go up to ₹1900 per share levels in immediate short-term, where one can buy for long-term. One can buy Nykaa shares at ₹1900 levels for two year target of ₹3600 maintaining stop loss at ₹1770 levels."
Ravi Singhal of GCL Securities said that fundamentals of the company are quite strong and its market capitalization is still around ₹1 lakh crore after this huge dip in Nykaa share price.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
