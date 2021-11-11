Nykaa shares dip over 5% today, a day after stellar listing. Should you buy?

Advising stock market investors to start accumulating Nykaa shares from now onwards; Santosh Meena, Head of Research, Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Valuation could be a concern for Nykaa shares after a big listing gain. However, ₹2000 could act as a support level in the near term. It is difficult to buy after a big gain at opening however fresh investors can accumulate in parts where they can invest 25 per cent at current levels while if it witnesses any correction towards ₹1800 level then they can add more." Santosh Meena went on add that those who were playing for listing gain can keep a stop loss of ₹1950 and advised aggressive investors to hold this stock for the long term.

