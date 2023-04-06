Nykaa share price dips 3% in early trade. Buy, hold or exit?1 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 10:13 AM IST
Nykaa share price today opened downside after sharp upside move in last two sessions
Nykaa share price: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates Nykaa, headed a slow start in early morning trade on Thursday. After gaining around 8 per cent on Wednesday, Nykaa share price today opened at ₹136.35 apiece on NSE today. The company stock is currently trading 2.38 per cent lower at ₹133.30 on BSE.
