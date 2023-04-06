Nykaa share price dips 3% in early trade. Buy, hold or exit?

Nykaa shares have been under pressure since the end of lock-in period of pre-IPO investors. And the e-retailer of fashion and cosmetics announced its fourth quarter revenue update for FY23. The company projected a strong growth in the last quarter of the previous financial year. The Beauty & Personal Care categories sustained a healthy demand in Q4FY23. The company expects overall FY 23 revenue growth rates to be in sync with the 9MFY23 performance. And hence, it expects FY23 revenue growth rates in the early 30%.