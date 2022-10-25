Nykaa shares end below IPO price1 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 04:27 PM IST
Nykaa made a strong market debut last year in October, when the company’s stock had listed at a 79% premium to its issue price at ₹2,001 per share on the BSE
Nykaa made a strong market debut last year in October, when the company’s stock had listed at a 79% premium to its issue price at ₹2,001 per share on the BSE
BENGALURU: Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs online beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, sank 2.9% on Tuesday, pushing the stock below its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹1,125.