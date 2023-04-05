The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs Nykaa, gained over 8 per cent on Wednesday. It touched a intraday high of 138.85.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 7.57 per cent higher at ₹136.40 on BSE, amid block deal buzz. It touched intraday high of ₹138.80 and low of ₹127.10.

The stock is up for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, Nykaa’s shares have declined 54.29 per cent in the past one-year period and 12.09 per cent in the past three months. Nykaa shares have been under pressure since the end of lock-in period of pre-IPO investors.

Lighthouse India Fund III has offloaded more than 1.84 crore equity shares in Nykaa at a price of ₹182 per share - amounting to approximately ₹335.72 crore, while TPG has offloaded around 5.43 crore shares for ₹998 crore, according to NSE data.

Recently, five executives at Nykaa resigned. Among the exits are Chief Commercial Operations Officer Manoj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer of fashion division Gopal Asthana, and Chief Executive Officer of wholesale business Vikas Gupta - all executives of Nykaa.

Shuchi Pandya, a vice president of Nykaa fashion division's Owned Brands business, and Lalit Pruthi, a vice president of finance at the fashion unit, have also resigned.

"Voluntary and involuntary exits are expected in a fast-paced, growth-focused, consumer tech organisation with over 3,000 on-roll employees," the company said reported Reuters.

Brokerage house Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an 'underperform' rating. Macquarie’s target price for Nykaa is the lowest among brokerages covering the stock. The brokerage firm's bear case target for Nykaa ₹70, half the price from the current levels.

Nykaa faces risk to its beauty segment margin as growth moves to smaller towns, offline channels and competition in the field increases, the brokerage house said in a note.

"With larger D2C brands increasingly looking to move offline and customers demanding more physical stores to experience products, we believe Nykaa would need to reinvest leverage gains to sustain growth," the note said.