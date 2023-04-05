Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Nykaa shares gain 8% on block deal, extend gains for second day
Back

The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs Nykaa, gained over 8 per cent on Wednesday. It touched a intraday high of 138.85.

On Wednesday, the company's scrip ended 7.57 per cent higher at 136.40 on BSE, amid block deal buzz. It touched intraday high of 138.80 and low of 127.10.

The stock is up for the second day in a row. Meanwhile, Nykaa’s shares have declined 54.29 per cent in the past one-year period and 12.09 per cent in the past three months. Nykaa shares have been under pressure since the end of lock-in period of pre-IPO investors.

Lighthouse India Fund III has offloaded more than 1.84 crore equity shares in Nykaa at a price of 182 per share - amounting to approximately 335.72 crore, while TPG has offloaded around 5.43 crore shares for 998 crore, according to NSE data.

Recently, five executives at Nykaa resigned. Among the exits are Chief Commercial Operations Officer Manoj Gandhi, Chief Business Officer of fashion division Gopal Asthana, and Chief Executive Officer of wholesale business Vikas Gupta - all executives of Nykaa.

Shuchi Pandya, a vice president of Nykaa fashion division's Owned Brands business, and Lalit Pruthi, a vice president of finance at the fashion unit, have also resigned.

"Voluntary and involuntary exits are expected in a fast-paced, growth-focused, consumer tech organisation with over 3,000 on-roll employees," the company said reported Reuters.

Brokerage house Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an 'underperform' rating. Macquarie’s target price for Nykaa is the lowest among brokerages covering the stock. The brokerage firm's bear case target for Nykaa 70, half the price from the current levels.

Nykaa faces risk to its beauty segment margin as growth moves to smaller towns, offline channels and competition in the field increases, the brokerage house said in a note.

"With larger D2C brands increasingly looking to move offline and customers demanding more physical stores to experience products, we believe Nykaa would need to reinvest leverage gains to sustain growth," the note said.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout