Nykaa shares gain 8% on block deal, extend gains for second day2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 06:15 PM IST
On Thursday, Nykaa ended 7.57 per cent higher at ₹136.40 on BSE, amid block deal buzz.
The shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which runs Nykaa, gained over 8 per cent on Wednesday. It touched a intraday high of 138.85.
