Is the worst over for Nykaa shares? Top brokerages say time to 'buy' now

“Nykaa Q2 was better than estimates on GMV, revenues & Ebitda led mainly by BPC which enjoyed a strong YoY growth across parameters. Fashion was modest despite a low base, highlighting profitability focus. Own labels and retail footprint got a fair share in mgmt. comments. Nykaa has made senior level appointments (CTO, B2B, Own labels). We u/g our Ebitda estimates on better margins & retain BUY - expect share price volatility ahead of lock-up expiry next week. We upgrade our FY23-26E Ebitda estimates by 24-33% on better margins," said global brokerage Jefferies while maintaining Buy rating on Nykaa shares with a target price of ₹1,650 apiece.

