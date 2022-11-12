Nykaa shares: Morgan Stanley invests ₹153 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures1 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 02:05 PM IST
- Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has bought 8,213,050 Nykaa shares paying ₹186.40 apiece
Nykaa shares: After hitting 52-week low of ₹162.50 on Thursday session, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd has been continuously attracting buying interest by FIIs. Latest FII to invest in this fashion stock is Morgan Stanley. In a bulk deal executed on 11th November 2022, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has bought 8,213,050 Nykaa shares paying ₹186.40 apiece. This means, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has bought Nykaa shares worth ₹1,53,09,12,520 or ₹153 crore. In other words, we can say that Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) has invested ₹153 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.