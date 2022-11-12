Nykaa shares: Morgan Stanley invests 153 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures

Nykaa share price: Should you buy?

Asked about Nykaa share price outlook, Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst at Swastika Investmart said, “The stock has formed a piercing line candlestick pattern and a double bottom formation on the daily chart, which is confirming the bottom formation of the stock. It is trading above its all-important moving averages with higher highs and higher lows. On the upside, ₹240 is the immediate horizontal resistance; above this, we can expect ₹280+ levels in the near term. On the downside, a cluster of moving averages forms the base at around ₹185."