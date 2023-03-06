Nykaa shares plunge 2% after Macquarie sees 23% downside in stock2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 01:27 PM IST
- Brokerage firm Macquarie kept a target price of ₹115 per share, signalling a downside of 22 per cent from Nykaa's current market price of ₹147.8 apiece
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, fell as much as 2 per cent on Monday after brokerage house Macquarie initiated coverage on the stock with an 'underperform' rating.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×