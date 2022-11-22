Nykaa shares see another big fall today. Should you try bottom-fishing?5 min read . Updated: 22 Nov 2022, 12:10 PM IST
- High-risk traders can accumulate Nykaa shares in ₹170 to ₹150 apiece range: Analyst
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., owner of beauty e-retailer Nykaa, fell as much as 5% today as pre-IPO investors continue to exit the stock after the expiry of lock-ins. Stocks often fall after lock-ups expire, as investor selling puts downward pressure on shares. At day's low, Nykaa shares were down at at ₹174.5, before paring some losses. At 11:30 am, the stock was down 3.5% at ₹177.20.