Nykaa shares see another big fall today. Should you try bottom-fishing?

“Nykaa is witnessing high volatility amid the exit of PE funds after the end of the one-year lock-in period. The counter is trying to find its feet in the ₹170-160 area but is struggling to sustain itself above the ₹200 mark. It must cross the 220 mark for any meaningful recovery, while if it falls below the 160 mark, the pain will continue for more downside. For the time being, new investors should avoid this counter, while existing investors can keep their stop loss at ₹160," said Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd.