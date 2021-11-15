Nykaa shares slump post Q2 results. Should you buy at current levels?

"Nykaa's profit has gone down drastically but the company has managed to report surge in revenue to the tune of near 50 per cent on year-on-year basis. I would continue to recommend investors to buy Nykaa shares at around ₹1900 per share levels for two year target of ₹3600 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹1770 per share levels," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities.