Nykaa shares surge around 8% after 1.4% equity changes hands via block deals

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) surged 8% on August 23 after 1.4% of the company's equity changed hands through block deals, likely sold by pre-IPO investor Harindarpal Singh Banga at 198 per share.

Pranati Deva
Published23 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM IST
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) surged nearly 8% in intra-day trading on August 23 after 1.4% of the company's equity, or 4.09 crore shares, changed hands through block deals. The likely seller was pre-IPO investor Harindarpal Singh Banga. Media reports suggest Banga and his wife aimed to offload their stake at a floor price of 198 per share, reflecting a 5.9% discount to Thursday's closing price of 210.

Banga, who founded The Caravel Group—a global conglomerate involved in resources trading, maritime services, and asset management—was an early investor in Nykaa and held a 6.4% stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures as of the end of the June quarter, equivalent to approximately 18.28 crore shares. Other prominent pre-IPO investors in Nykaa include Narotam Sekhsaria, Sunil Kant Munjal, Mala Gaonkar, Steadview Capital, and TPG Growth.

The stock has risen as much as 7.7% to 226.70 in intra-day deals today. It reached a 52-week high of 228.5 earlier this week on August 21 and is now less than 1% away from that peak. Meanwhile, it has surged over 72% from its 52-week low of 131.70 on August 28, 2023.

Shares of Nykaa have rallied nearly 56% over the past year and over 30% year-to-date in 2024. Just in August, the stock rose almost 17%, extending gains for the third straight month. It rose 9.4% in July and 7.5% in June after a 7% fall in May.

For the quarter ending June 30, 2024, Nykaa delivered a robust performance, with a net profit of 13.6 crore, marking an impressive 152% increase from 5.4 crore in the same period last year. The Falguni Nayar-led company also reported operating revenue of 1,746 crore, reflecting a 23% year-on-year growth from 1,422 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Nykaa reports 50% PAT growth

Sequentially, Nykaa’s profit after tax (PAT) grew 50% from the 9.07 crore reported in Q4 FY24, while revenue from operations increased 4.6% from 1,668 crore in the January-March quarter. The company’s gross merchandising value (GMV) for the April-June quarter stood at 3,321 crore, up 25% year-on-year. Additionally, Nykaa's EBITDA grew by 31% year-on-year to 96 crore, with an EBITDA margin improvement of 34 basis points to 5.5%. 

Nykaa, under FSN E-Commerce Ventures, is a consumer technology platform offering beauty, fitness, healthcare, skincare, and haircare products through both online and offline channels. The company has three main segments: Beauty and Personal Care (BPC), Fashion, and Others, which include Nykaa Man, Superstore, and its international business.

First Published:23 Aug 2024, 12:25 PM IST
