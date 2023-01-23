Nykaa shares trade at record low. ICICI Securities upgrades stock's rating2 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 11:53 AM IST
- Nykaa shares continued to decline with the stock falling to a fresh record low of ₹120 per share
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, continued to decline with the stock falling to a fresh record low at ₹120 apiece, down more than 3% on the BSE in Monday's early deals. Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities has upgraded the stock's rating to ‘Add’ from ‘Hold’
