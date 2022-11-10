Nykaa shares trade ex-bonus; lock-in period also ends today1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 10:53 AM IST
Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, that runs online fashion marketplace Nykaa, started trading ex-bonus on Thursday, a day ahead of its record date for the bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:5. Nykaa shares were trading nearly 3% lower at ₹175 apiece on the BSE in early deals. The stock was also under pressure due to the 10 November expiry of the one-year lock-in period for its pre-IPO shareholders.