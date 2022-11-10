Nykaa shares trade ex-bonus; lock-in period also ends today

“With pre-IPO shareholders’ lock-in set to expire on Nov 10th, 2022, it will be crucial to see if these investors liquidate or continue to hold for further gains. While Nykaa is certainly a differentiated play but the fact that 12%+ shareholding is sitting on 100x returns might even be a reason enough for these investors to diversify their portfolio that might be overweight Nykaa," said JMFinancial.