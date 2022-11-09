Nykaa shares under pressure as lock-in period expires on 10 November

Nykaa shares under pressure as lock-in period expires on 10 November3 min read . 08:03 PM IST
- During lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities which they hold
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of Nykaa, has been under pressure as the lock-in period expires on November 10. Private equity funds and high networth individuals (HNIs), who were early investors in the company will now be able to liquidate their holdings.
Steadview Capital Mauritius, TPG Growth, Lighthouse India Fund, and HNIs like Harindarpal Singh Banga, Narotam Sekhsaria and Sunil Kant Munjal will be eligible to sell their holdings. Promoters Falguni Nayar and family will also be able to sell a 32.4 per cent stake.
During lock-in period, promoters and investors cannot liquidate the pre-IPO securities which they hold. Nearly 67 per cent of Nykaa’s shareholding will be released from lock-in.
The stock has been under heavy selling pressure ahead of the lock-in expiry. Nykaa shares had hit a record low of ₹975 and it is still down 47 per cent year-to-date.
On November 9, the scrip was down 4.91 per cent at ₹1,076.15 on BSE while it was down 2 per cent in NSE.
Nykaa reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5.2 crore during the second quarter of the current fiscal (Q2 FY23), up more than 330 per cent as compared to ₹1 crore in the year ago quarter. The company had reported a profit of ₹5 crore in the previous quarter of June 2022.
The company's revenue from operations rose over 39 per cent to ₹1,230 crore from ₹885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, whereas it was up 7 per cent from ₹1,148.4 crore quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).
However, analysts said this dip in price is good opportunity to buy Nykaa shares.
"Stock has corrected partly due to the global tech sell-off on rising yields and more recently due to the imminent lock-in expiry (10 Nov). We believe valuation is now even more appealing and under-appreciates the structural growth opportunity in beauty and personal care," said HSBC Global Research.
"We believe BPC and e-commerce are the perfect match and expect 30% CAGR for the BPC e-commerce. Nykaa with its leading scale, reach and broad product range is a rare combination of profitability and sustainable exponential growth in our view," it further added.
It has a 'buy' rating with a target price of ₹2,170.
"Nykaa 2Q was better than estimates on GMV, revenues & Ebitda led mainly by BPC which enjoyed a strong YoY growth across parameters. Fashion was modest despite a low base, highlighting profitability focus We u/g our Ebitda estimates on better margins & retain BUY - expect share price volatility ahead of lock-up expiry next week," said Jeffries.
"We upgrade our FY23-26 Ebitda estimates by 24-33% on better margins and retain buy with an unchanged price target of ₹1,650," it added.
"While we expect BPC revenues to grow, we believe Nykaa’s journey could be different – it will have to go more mainstream to drive this growth. Growth trajectory in fashion will be keenly watched. Maintain hold; revised target price: Rs1,200," noted ICICI securities.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.