Nykaa stock dips 18% in 7 trading sessions. What should investors do?3 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 10:41 PM IST
- On Friday, Nykaa shares closed at ₹127.25 apiece down by 1.36% on BSE. During the week between January 16 to 20th, Nykaa shares dipped by nearly 14%. The stock also touched a new record low of ₹123.30 apiece on January 17th.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures aka Nykaa which is the leading cosmetics-to-fashion e-retailer has been under pressure on stock exchanges in the last 7 trading sessions. During this time, Nykaa stock nosedived by nearly 18% and is currently near its record low level by end of January 20th. Amidst steep correction in stock price, brokerage ICICI Securities has upgraded its outlook on Nykaa.
