Nykaa stock dips 18% in 7 trading sessions. What should investors do?

The free fall in Nykaa shares comes after the expiry of the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors on November 9 last year. Also, the company had credited bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1. Notably, November month also followed the resignation of the company's Chief Financial Officer Arvind Agarwal. The fashion e-retailer has been criticised for launching bonus shares during the time of expiry in the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors.