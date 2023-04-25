Nykaa stock down by nearly 2% after it announces key appointments2 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 03:26 PM IST
- Nykaa on Monday appointed employees across the technology, finance, business, and marketing departments.
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent company of beauty and fashion e-commerce marketplace Nykaa, shares were down by nearly two per cent on Tuesday after the company appointed several new senior leaders to its management team on Monday.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×