Nykaa stock down by nearly 2% after it announces key appointments

Besides that, Vishal Gupta will now be the head of Beauty Consumer business at Nykaa. With over 27 years of experience at Unilever across geographies and BPC (beauty and personal care) categories, Gupta will lead innovation, brand building, growth and profitability for the business. He will also lead Superstore By Nykaa, the e-B2B distribution business.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}