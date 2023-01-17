On valuation, HSBC's note said, "We value Nykaa’s business segments using the sum-of-the-parts approach. We value Beauty & Personal care (BPC) and Fashion using DCF methodologies while we value Nykaa’s newly launched eB2B segment (SuperStore by Nykaa) at a price/sales multiple of 5.5x for FY27e, which is based on the current peer average valuation. For our DCF model, we assume a cost of equity of 10%, which is based on a risk-free rate of 2.0%, market risk premium of 5.5%, inflation differential of 2.5% (all in line with HSBC’s Global Equity Strategy team’s assumptions) and beta of 1.0. We also assume terminal growth of 6.0%. Our target price of ₹361.67 (corrected from ₹2,170 due to corporate action on 10 November 2022) implies c137% upside from current levels; accordingly, we maintain our Buy rating on the stock."