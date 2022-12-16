Nykaa stock in focus as Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, other big investors buy stake3 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 08:38 AM IST
- Stock in focus: Goldman Sachs has invested ₹220 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
Nykaa stock is expected to remain in focus today after some big investors buying stake in the company via block deal executed on 15th December 2022. As per the bulk deals news available on BSE website, big ticket investors belonging to FPI and DII category have bought fresh stake in the digital retail fashion company. According to BSE block deal details, Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have bought stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.
