Nykaa stock is expected to remain in focus today after some big investors buying stake in the company via block deal executed on 15th December 2022. As per the bulk deals news available on BSE website, big ticket investors belonging to FPI and DII category have bought fresh stake in the digital retail fashion company. According to BSE block deal details, Goldman Sachs, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board have bought stake in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

Here we list out full details below:

Goldman Sachs stake buying in Nykaa

As per the block deal details available on BSE's official website, Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius has bought 64,58,774 Nykaa shares at a price of ₹171 apiece whereas Goldman Sachs (Singapore) bought 64,58,775 Nykaa shares at same price. This means, Goldman Sachs has made an investment of ₹2,20,89,00,879 or ₹220 crore in the fashion retail brand.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund deal

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has bought 58.50 lakh Nykaa shares, whose details are available on the official BSE's website — bseindia.com. The domestic institutional investor (DII) bought these shares through a bulk deal on Thursday paying ₹171 apiece. This means, the mutual fund company has invested ₹1,00,03,50,000 or around ₹100 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company shareholding

As per the block deal details available on BSE's website, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has bought 87.70 lakh Nykaa shares on Thursday. The DII bought these shares paying ₹171 apiece. This means, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company has invested ₹1,49,96,70,000 or around ₹150 crore in the retail fashion brand.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board shareholding in Nykaa

The Canadian pension fund has bought 92.50 lakh Nykaa shares through a block deal on Thursday. The Canadian FII bought these shares paying ₹171 per share. This means, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board made an investment of ₹1,58,17,50,000 or around ₹158 crore in FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd.

Nykaa share price history

Nykaa share price has been under huge sell off stress after getting listed on Indian bourses. In YTD time, this fashion stock has lost more than 50 per cent on NSE as it slide from around ₹347 to ₹171 apiece levels in this time.