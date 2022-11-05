Nykaa stocks to trade ex-bonus next week. What shareholders, buyers should know2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 07:27 AM IST
- Bonus shares 2022: Nykaa board has fixed 11th November 2022 as record date for issuance of bonus shares
Bonus shares 2022: Lifestyle retail company FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited or Nykaa is going to trade ex-bonus next week. The board of directors of the company has fixed record date for issuance of bonus shares on 11th November 2022 i.e. on Friday next week. Earlier the company had Nykaa fixed bonus shares record on 3rd November 2022 but later on it was revised to 11th November 2022. The lifestyle retail platform has already announced in the ratio of 5:1 to the eligible shareholders of the company.