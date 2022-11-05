Nykaa stocks to trade ex-bonus next week. What shareholders, buyers should know

Nykaa bonus share ratio

Informing Indian stock market exchanges about approval of bonus share issue, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Limited said, "In continuation to our intimation dated September 28, 2022, we hereby inform that the Board at its Meeting held on October 03, 2022, inter alia, has approved Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the proportion 5 (Five) fully paid-up Equity Share of ₹1/- each for every 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Shares of ₹1/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the record date, subject to shareholders’ approval by way of postal ballot."