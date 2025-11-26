Why Nykaa, Zomato & Paytm trade at sky-high PE ratios despite weak profits
India’s tech IPO stars crashed 70–80% from highs, but investors refuse to give up. What drives faith in businesses with thin profits and four-digit PE ratios—and how should investors approach them?
New-age tech companies have become synonymous with fast growth —and sky-high valuations. Their IPOs arrived with glossy pitches and investor enthusiasm that had little to do with profits. As long as the growth story was hot, investors believed the riches would follow.